Elephant Rumblings: Young bullpen arms proving mettle

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Dany Jimenez (56) pitches the ball against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s avoided the humiliation of being swept at home by the Rangers yesterday by taking the third game of the series, and today they will enjoy a well-deserved day off after playing 17 consecutive days to start the 2022 season.

On Sunday, A’s starter Cole Irvin was pulled after five shutout innings with just a two run lead, as manager Mark Kotsay opted to test the A’s young bullpen arms once again. The pen passed with flying colors, as Zach Jackson, Kirby Snead, and Dany Jiménez dealt four more scoreless innings to complete the A’s 2-0 shutout over Texas. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com profiled the “thriving” trio after the victory.

27-year-old Zach Jackson, who made his major league debut earlier this season, took the sixth and seventh innings and retired all six batters faced in his first multiple frame outing. He recorded his third hold of the season and finished his appearance with a 95+ mph fastball for a called strike three against Willie Calhoun.

Kirby Snead, also 27, came into 2022 with all of 7⅔ MLB innings under his belt; he debuted last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. Since getting rocked in Philadelphia on Opening Day, he has logged five scoreless appearances including yesterday’s shutdown eighth inning, marred only by a Marcus Semien double. Snead’s hold was also his third this season.

28-year-old Dany Jiménez, who saw no MLB action in 2021 after debuting with the Giants the year prior, earned his third save and preserved his perfect 0.00 ERA by pitching out of trouble in the ninth to seal the A’s victory. He’s scoreless through seven appearances now. Dany has high-90s heat to rival the A’s senior reliever, Lou Trivino, and his success so far may put him in contention to remain the team’s closer even after Trivino returns from the Covid IL.

One last fun fact about yesterday’s relief corps:

Here’s to the continued success of these new members of the Oakland bullpen!

