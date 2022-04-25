Elephant Rumblings: Young bullpen arms proving mettle

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s avoided the humiliation of being swept at home by the Rangers yesterday by taking the third game of the series, and today they will enjoy a well-deserved day off after playing 17 consecutive days to start the 2022 season.

On Sunday, A’s starter Cole Irvin was pulled after five shutout innings with just a two run lead, as manager Mark Kotsay opted to test the A’s young bullpen arms once again. The pen passed with flying colors, as Zach Jackson, Kirby Snead, and Dany Jiménez dealt four more scoreless innings to complete the A’s 2-0 shutout over Texas. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com profiled the “thriving” trio after the victory.

27-year-old Zach Jackson, who made his major league debut earlier this season, took the sixth and seventh innings and retired all six batters faced in his first multiple frame outing. He recorded his third hold of the season and finished his appearance with a 95+ mph fastball for a called strike three against Willie Calhoun.

Kirby Snead, also 27, came into 2022 with all of 7⅔ MLB innings under his belt; he debuted last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. Since getting rocked in Philadelphia on Opening Day, he has logged five scoreless appearances including yesterday’s shutdown eighth inning, marred only by a Marcus Semien double. Snead’s hold was also his third this season.

28-year-old Dany Jiménez, who saw no MLB action in 2021 after debuting with the Giants the year prior, earned his third save and preserved his perfect 0.00 ERA by pitching out of trouble in the ninth to seal the A’s victory. He’s scoreless through seven appearances now. Dany has high-90s heat to rival the A’s senior reliever, Lou Trivino, and his success so far may put him in contention to remain the team’s closer even after Trivino returns from the Covid IL.

One last fun fact about yesterday’s relief corps:

The entire A’s bullpen in that game were former Jays farmhands. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 24, 2022

Here’s to the continued success of these new members of the Oakland bullpen!

AN wishes former equipment manager Steve Vucinich a speedy recovery!

Hi all. Wanted to share that my dad had a heart attack yesterday and had emergency surgery to remove a significant blockage. He is recovering and doing well. I’m so glad he is aware of the symptoms of a heart attack, listened to his body, and knew he needed to go to the hospital. — Kayla Vucinich (@ilovevucy) April 24, 2022

Pache is accruing an abundance of good karma.

Holy smokes. I just met my idol and he provided me with an autograph baseball bat!! Thank you @cristianpache25 good luck today I’ll be cheering for you all season ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3su2ECS0fN — Jaden Solis (@jaden_solis9) April 24, 2022

Town Hall on the stadium project tomorrow.

Oakland Councilmember Treva Reid is hosting a District 7 Town Hall on the Howard Terminal Stadium Project on Tuesday, April 26, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. ⁦@reidforoakland⁩ ⁦@PostNewsGroup⁩ ⁦@Athletics⁩ ⁦@PortofOakland⁩ https://t.co/rGaBSkBLyz — Michael Colbruno (@MikeOpera) April 24, 2022

Kotsay on Cabrera.

Mark Kotsay said he "couldn't be happier" for Miguel Cabrera reaching 3,000 hits. Kotsay, former Marlin, recalled the team bringing a teenaged Cabrera to their field for a pregame BP. "He was hitting oppo homers at that age. You just knew right there, this kid’s different." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 23, 2022

Unearthed arcana.

A's entered today with the majors' lowest team avg in two-strike counts (.114). Three of their four hits today have come in two-strike counts including both hits in the fourth. Piscotty homered on a 2-2 fastball. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 24, 2022

Nick has some serious range.

Nick Allen covered 115 feet at a sprint speed of 27.8 feet per second on this spectacular catch. https://t.co/Wd1JK2Z30v — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 23, 2022

Beck raking in Lansing.

CF Austin Beck hit a grand slam for Lansing today and now has an OPS of .956. LF Lazaro Armenteros also homered in the game and is now sporting a 1.078 OPS. And catcher Shea Langeliers hit his 5th HR for Las Vegas today and now has a 1.033 OPS. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 24, 2022

Seriously, follow @MikeSelleck. Love his factoids on Twitter.

Cole Irvin is 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA in five career starts against Texas, all last year…left with the lead in both of his losses and his one no decision but the pen blew the save each time...the A's game note highlights for April 24: pic.twitter.com/EvF2d2MFQK — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) April 24, 2022

Ramon rehabbing in Vegas!

Hey there, Laureano pic.twitter.com/mMxBd4qBQ5 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 24, 2022

Shea with his fifth longball for the Aviators!

Shea Langeliers goes boom



The @Athletics' No. 2 prospect clubbed his fifth home run of the season for the @AviatorsLV. pic.twitter.com/mEiTpcyuOy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 24, 2022

This is not how you do it, sonny!

The mom's reaction to her kid throwing the foul ball back pic.twitter.com/w7xgqBjSbT — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 24, 2022

A warm moment for Baby Giraffe in SD.