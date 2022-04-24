Game Thread #17: A’s vs. Rangers

It’s the Oakland A’s last game of the series against the Texas Rangers, and the last of their homestand at the Coliseum!

The A’s face an old AL West nemesis in Garrett Richards, who was once the ace of the Angels staff before injuries took their toll. Since then he’s gone to San Diego, then Boston, and now Texas. However, Richards won’t be in there for long, as he’s just serving as an opener ahead of a long reliever, RHP Spencer Howard.

Oakland’s lineup has some changes, as they continue to try out different arrangements and find everybody some playing time. Elvis Andrus and Cristian Pache get a rest today, which makes room for McKinney and McDonald to get starts in the outfield. Both Allens are in there too, with Austin showing off his bat at DH, and Nick looking to get his throws straightened out at shortstop.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) DH Austin Allen (L) LF Billy McKinney (L) SS Nick Allen (R) CF Mickey McDonald (L)

LHP Cole Irvin

Rangers lineup (away)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) DH Mitch Garver (R) RF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) C Jonah Heim (S) LF Nick Solak (R) 3B Charlie Culberson (R) CF Eli White (R)

RHP Garrett Richards (opener)

(opener) RHP Spencer Howard (bulk reliever)

How to watch/listen