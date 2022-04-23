Game #16: A’s waste Montas’ gem, lose 2-0 to Rangers

Oakland let this one get away late, suffering another frustrating loss to the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Staff ace Frankie Montas put on an absolute show, allowing just a single in his first seven innings in his best showing of the young season. A tough eighth ended his day on a sour note, but Montas deserved a win today with the way he dominated the Rangers.

The A’s couldn’t get him any run support, though, collecting just three hits and getting shutout for the second time this year, and second time in four days. After a hot start to the year, the offense is cooling down and it’s starting to cost. Maybe it’s the fact that they haven’t had an off day yet, so fingers crossed this slump won’t last long with Monday’s off day right around the corner.

More to come...