Game Thread #16: A’s vs. Rangers

The A’s could use a bounce back after last night, their first real blowout loss of the season.

Luckily it’s #FilthyFrankie Montas is on the mound today, set for his fourth start of the season. The righty has rebounded after a tough Opening Day loss, going at least six innings in his second and third starts. Manager Mark Kotsay will be hoping for more of the same from him today.

Nick Allen is making his first MLB start at shortstop today while Elvis Andrus gets a half day off playing DH. Fellow infielder Christian Lopes is also getting his first career start today, manning second base with leadoff man Tony Kemp shifting to left field. And the team is getting a couple players back from the COVID list today, which can only help, right?

The lineup will be facing left-hander Martin Perez, who is back with the Rangers after three years away. Oakland is 3-0 when the opponent starts a lefty this season, so the A’s will be hoping to keep that streak going with another win today.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) DH Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Christian Lopes (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Rangers lineup (away)

LF Brad Miller (L) 2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) C Mitch Garver (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) RF Kole Calhoun (L) CF Adolis Garcia (R) DH Willie Calhoun (L) 3B Andy Ibanez (R)

LHP Martin Perez

How to watch/listen