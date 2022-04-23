A’s roster moves: Stephen Piscotty, Kirby Snead reinstated from COVID injured list

Two weeks into the season, the Oakland A’s have half a roster on various forms of the injured list. Now two of them are returning to action.

The A’s announced Saturday morning that outfielder Stephen Piscotty and pitcher Kirby Snead have been reinstated from the COVID injured list.

Both players have been out for over a week. Friday before last, before the team made an international trip to Toronto, Piscotty was placed on the COVID IL, in what turned out to be the first of a string of COVID-related absences around the club. That same day, Snead went on the Restricted List and didn’t join the trip to play the Blue Jays, and then on Monday he was transferred to the COVID IL with Piscotty and others.

Now they’ve both been cleared to return, which means two of the COVID substitutes must give up their spots. The odd men out are reliever Sam Selman and utilityman Drew Jackson. Selman was sent back to Triple-A, while Jackson was himself put on the COVID IL.

More details coming on Selman and Jackson. For now, here's the updated roster.