Game Thread #15: A’s vs. Rangers

The Texas Rangers are coming to town, as the Oakland A’s will host their AL West division rivals for three games at the Coliseum.

That means a homecoming for Marcus Semien! The Bay Area product and former A’s star signed a 7yr/$175m mega-contract with the Rangers over the winter. He finished third place in the voting for MVP last year with the Blue Jays, the second time he’d done that in three years (after 2019 with Oakland), and he also set the MLB record for second basemen with 45 homers.

A’s rookie pitcher Adam Oller will go against Semien and the suddenly impressive Texas lineup. At least, it’s impressive on paper, as they’re off to a slow start with a 3-9 record, and a few of the stars are still waiting to heat up. Oller was knocked around in each of his first two MLB starts this year, though he showed improvement his second time out.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Austin Allen (L) CF Cristian Pache (R) RF Mickey McDonald (S) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Adam Oller

Rangers lineup (away)

LF Brad Miller (L) 2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) CF Adolis Garcia (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) RF Kole Calhoun (L) 3B Andy Ibanez (R) DH Willie Calhoun (L) C Jonah Heim (S)

RHP Glenn Otto

How to watch/listen