You won’t win them all, but the A’s lost a frustrating one today, losing 1-0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of the series.

The bats were as cold as the weather today, collecting just six singles, a double, and a walk while striking out 11 times. The pitching top to bottom was excellent again, though, allowing just one unearned run and keeping the A’s in it until the end.

