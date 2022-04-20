Game Thread #13: A’s vs. Orioles

The A’s continue their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum. After winning the first two, Oakland will be looking to secure their second series win of the season and remain undefeated at home.

Righty Daulton Jefferies is on the hill set to make his third start of the year. He’s gotten off to a decent start so far, going five shutout innings in his first start against the Phillies and then making it into the fifth while allowing two runs against that potent Blue Jays lineup. Squaring off against a less intimidating offense today should be music to his ears.

Spring standout Christian Bethancourt continues to impress and is making his fifth straight start today and his first start at catcher this season, giving Sean Murphy a half-day break while he mans the DH spot. And Stephen Vogt, primarily being used as a pinch hitter in these early games, makes his third start of the year and remains on the lookout for his second hit of the season.

And finally, the A’s made some injury moves this morning:

Left-hander A.J. Puk was reinstated from the COVID-IL and is available out of the bullpen tonight.

was reinstated from the COVID-IL and is available out of the bullpen tonight. Fellow lefty Zach Logue , who made his MLB debut last night and got the win, was sent back to Triple-A.

, who made his MLB debut last night and got the win, was sent back to Triple-A. Infielder Kevin Smith was placed on the IL due to a knee injury that occurred during Monday’s game.

was placed on the IL due to a knee injury that occurred during Monday’s game. And speedy outfielder Mickey McDonald got his first call to the big leagues and could make his debut tonight.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) LF Seth Brown (L) C Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Orioles (away)

CF Cedric Mullins (L) LF Anthony Santander (S) DH Trey Mancini (R) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) 2B Rougned Odor (L) C Robinson Chirinos (R) RF Ryan McKenna (R) 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (R) SS Chris Owings (R)

RHP Jordan Lyles

