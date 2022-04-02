A’s option Sam Selman to Triple-A

Cross one more name off the list of candidates for the Oakland A’s bullpen on Opening Day.

The A’s optioned reliever Sam Selman to Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced Saturday morning.

The lefty arrived last month on a waiver claim, having pitched last season for the Giants and Angels, and you can click here to learn more about him. He was one of many new arms vying for spots in Oakland’s revamped pen, and he made four appearances this spring, but for now he’ll head back to the minors.

Selman, MLB career: 4.77 ERA, 54⅔ ip, 52 Ks, 27 BB, 7 HR, 4.92 FIP

He’s still on the 40-man roster, and the A’s will surely need lots of reinforcements as the year goes on, so perhaps we’ll see Selman sometime this summer.

In the meantime, there are a lot of spots to fill in the pen. With Deolis Guerra injured, the only holdover now is Lou Trivino, and he’ll be joined by new prospect Adam Oller. Beyond that, there are eight more candidates remaining in camp. With April rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the pen could potentially be as large as nine pitchers, so we might be close to the final product.

Overall there are 38 players remaining in spring camp, including 27 from the 40-man roster, plus 10 NRIs, plus outfielder Ramon Laureano who’s on the Restricted List during his ongoing suspension. Players in —italics are non-roster invitees, and players in strikethrough have been cut from major league camp.