Spring Game Thread #15: A’s vs. Rockies

Only a few spring training games remaining! The 2022 Cactus League continues Saturday, with the Oakland A’s hosting the Colorado Rockies down in Arizona.

The A’s are coming off one of their best games of the spring yesterday, as their lineup broke out for a dozen runs. Today Stephen Vogt gets some action after signing midway through the exhibition schedule, though he’s playing first base instead of his usual catcher. Eric Thames and Sheldon Neuse are both starting as they battle for spots on the Opening Day roster.

Pitcher Paul Blackburn gets the start, and it’s beginning to look like he could be in the opening rotation. He appeared to be one of three candidates for the final two spots, and Adam Oller is heading to the bullpen, so by process of elimination the writing is on the wall.

Today’s game against the Rockies is also a family reunion. New A’s assistant hitting coach Chris Cron suits up for Oakland, while his son C.J. Cron bats cleanup for Colorado.

Rockies lineup (away)

2B Garrett Hampson (R) LF Kris Bryant (R) 3B Ryan McMahon (L) DH C.J. Cron (R) RF Randal Grichuk (R) 1B Connor Joe (R) CF Yonathan Daza (R) C Dom Nunez (L) SS Alan Trejo (R)

RHP Matt Dennis

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Eric Thames (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Paul Blackburn

How to watch/listen