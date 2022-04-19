Game Thread #12: Orioles at A’s

The Nick Allen era has begun.

Alright, even if it’s only for a cup of coffee, it’s going to be fun to get to see Oakland’s #5 prospect make his major league debut this evening. He’s at second tonight, but his long-term home is across the bag at shortstop. He was off to a hot start in Triple-A this season, batting .319/.396/.404 over 12 games with 6 walks to 7 strikeouts to go along with a trio of steals.

The lineup and defensive alignment are a bit shuffled up, but Mark Kotsay is trotting out the same players as yesterday’s home opener aside from Allen taking Kevin Smith’s spot.

The A’s will be squaring off against O’s righty Chris Ellis, whose contract was just selected from Triple-A this afternoon. Ellis is making his season debut after putting up some solid numbers in a short sample last season.

And Cole Irvin is on the mound for the A’s. The left-hander hasn’t been perfect but has worked into the 6th and 7th innings in each of his two prior starts and will be looking for similar length tonight.

A’s lineup (home)

DH Tony Kemp (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) !B Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Seth Brown (L) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Orioles (away)

CF Cedric Mullins (L) LF Anthony Santander (S) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH Trey Mancini (R) RF Austin Hays (R) 2B Ramon Urias (R) C Robinson Chirinos (R) 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (R) SS Jorge Mateo (R)

RHP Chris Ellis

