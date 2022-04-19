Elephant Rumblings: Athletics honour Ray Fosse at home opener, on uniforms

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday the A’s played their first home game of the season, returning to the Coliseum and winning against the Orioles 5-1. As part of the home opener there were a number of ceremonies including the usual presentation of the staff, team, and starting lineup, but there were a few extra special touches for the late Ray Fosse.

First, and most notably, the A’s showed off and wore their memorial patches for the first time this year. It was announced previously that the Athletics would be (somewhat oddly) only wearing the Ray patch on the right arm of their home white jerseys. As this was the first chance for the Athletics to wear the home jerseys, it was our first chance to see the patch.

Here’s the patch the A’s will wear at home to honor Ray Fosse this season: pic.twitter.com/pK4mWOxMcP — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 18, 2022

It’s a great design that perfectly encapsulates Fosse’s roles with the Athletics as a two-time World Series winning catcher as well as one of the voices of the A’s on radio and TV for thirty-five years. My only critique is that I wish the A’s wore them every game!

In addition to the jersey patch, fans who attended the home opener got the same design on a double-sided cardboard K-card. On the field there was an additional tribute, painted onto the pitcher’s mound.

It’s unclear whether the mound will stay like this past the home opener, but it was a great reminder that the spirit of Ray’s love of the game was there for every pitch of the game.

Finally, along with the usual welcome to the fans, the A’s presented a great video tribute to Foss.

A look at the wonderful, touching tribute by the @Athletics dedicated to the late Ray Fosse #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/hTt3rbuvVD — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 19, 2022

While it was great seeing the A’s back at the Coli, there were definitely a few “Wow”s missing from the broadcast. Especially with the amount of plays involving a catcher that happened last night.

Look at that, beautiful Ray Fosse tribute and those we lost within the organization and as the tribute played the sun broke through the clouds. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/cBsqllvjCN — Bryan (@SandLot408) April 19, 2022

We miss you Ray, rest easy.

A welcome home featuring the voice of PA announcer Amelia Schimmel

The A’s are back in Oakland!

A little baseball history for mid-April

Vin Scully called the 1st Dodgers game of his legendary 67 seasons behind the mic on this day in 1950, a 9-1 Phillies win over Brooklyn at Shibe Park. Many HOFers that day including Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella & Richie Ashburn.



The full lineups and uniforms worn that day... pic.twitter.com/UmpYDv61HW — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 18, 2022

Denzel Clarke is a MiLB player of the week!

#Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke collected 10 hits, including three homers, for @stocktonports. pic.twitter.com/WS2gZ7uMM1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 18, 2022

Kap’s return to the club shouldn’t be much longer

James Kaprielian will make another rehab start, this one with Triple-A Las Vegas, Mark Kotsay said. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 18, 2022

Coli security looks different these days

Cc: @CaseyPrattABC7 : you'll never guess who was first in line early this morning at the Coliseum pic.twitter.com/BUg10w90uS — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) April 18, 2022

Thank you for the hard work, Reba