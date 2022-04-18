Game #11: A’s capitalize on errors to win home opener

Defense wins ballgames.

That truth was on full display Monday at the Coliseum, as the Oakland A’s defeated the Baltimore Orioles to win their 2022 home opener. The final score was 5-1 and the defense made all the difference, with the A’s lineup benefiting from four unearned runs while their fielders threw out two Orioles runners at the plate.

Oakland’s big rally came in the 6th inning. With two outs and a runner on first in a 1-1 ballgame, Baltimore flubbed a grounder, which scored the runner and extended the inning. A walk, another error, and two singles led to three more runs, and the A’s never let go of the lead. The Orioles began to put together a comeback in the 7th, but a potential sac fly turned into an inning-ending double play when the runner was thrown out at the plate.

