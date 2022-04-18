Game Thread #11: A’s vs. Orioles

Home opener at the Coliseum!

The Oakland A’s are back from a 10-game road trip, which they split between five wins and five losses, and now they’ll take Rickey Henderson Field for the first time in 2022. The opponent is the Baltimore Orioles, who are still as bad as you remember.

The A’s have seven players out of action on the COVID injured list, and you can click here for more details on who is out and who their replacements are. One of the subs is in the lineup tonight, as Christian Bethancourt gets the nod at DH, looking to show that his career 56 OPS+ is just a number.

There’s a former Oakland prospect in Baltimore’s lineup, as Jorge Mateo plays shortstop. The A’s traded the speedster to the Padres before the 2020 season, and the Orioles claimed him off waivers from San Diego last August.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) DH Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Orioles (away)

CF Cedric Mullins (L) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF Anthony Santander (S) DH Trey Mancini (R) 2B Rougned Odor (L) 3B Ramon Urias (R) RF Austin Hays (R) C Anthony Bemboom (L) SS Jorge Mateo (R)

RHP Spenser Watkins

How to watch/listen