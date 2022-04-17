Game Thread #10: A’s at Blue Jays

Some people like morning baseball. This is an incorrect opinion held almost entirely by people who don’t need to shift away from their usual night work schedule to focus up and write about the early game.

Fortunately, this is the final date on the Oakland A’s season-opening road trip, which has taken them on a tour throughout the dumb, stupid Eastern Time Zone. Tomorrow they’ll return to Oakland, where they’ll play their night games at night and their afternoon games after noon.

The action Sunday should be good though. The A’s send rookie Adam Oller to the mound in Toronto, looking to avenge his shaky MLB debut from last week. The Blue Jays counter with right-hander Alek Manoah, one of the league’s rising stars coming off high prospect stock, a promising rookie year last summer, and a scoreless season debut last week.

Oller board! Next stop, Oakland series victory.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) SS Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Adam Oller

Blue Jays lineup (home)

CF George Springer (R) SS Bo Bichette (R) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 3B Matt Chapman (R) DH Zack Collins (L) 2B Santiago Espinal (R) C Alejandro Kirk (R) RF Cavan Biggio (L)

RHP Alek Manoah

How to watch/listen