Game Thread #9: A’s at Blue Jays

After losing the series opener yesterday, the A’s will try again for their fifth win of the season, facing off against last year’s third place finisher for the Cy Young, Hyun Jin Ryu.

With a lefty on the mound, manager Mark Kotsay is stacking the bejesus out of the lineup with right handers. Kevin Smith gets the start again at third base, with Sheldon Neuse manning the keystone today. And the A’s will be having a couple guys making their first starts in the big leagues this season, Christian Bethancourt at first base and Drew Jackson in right field. Bethancourt has had a decent amount of playing time in the majors, but Jackson has accumulated all of three plate appearances (from 2019) in the show, so it’ll be somewhat like debut 2.0 for him.

Starter Paul Blackburn will be making his second start of the season hoping to build off his last outing of five shutout innings against the Rays. He showcased a surprising new breaking ball last time out, so keep an eye open for that again today.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) RF Drew Jackson (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Blue Jays lineup (home)

RF Raimel Tapia (L) SS Bo Bichette (R) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 3B Matt Chapman (R) DH Zack Collins (L) C Alejandro Kirk (R) 2B Santiago Espinal (R) CF Bradley Zimmer (L)

RHP Ross Stripling

How to watch/listen