Game Thread #8: A’s at Blue Jays

The Oakland A’s begin a new series Friday in Toronto, against the Blue Jays. Four players are out of action for this trip, with one going on the COVID-19 injured list, and three more going on the Restricted List.

The A’s are coming off an impressive series win in Tampa Bay, taking three out of four from the Rays. Now they face another tough opponent in the Jays, including former teammate Matt Chapman who was traded to Toronto last month.

One of the prospects acquired by Oakland in that swap is taking Chapman’s old position today, as Kevin Smith starts at third base. Another of the prospects from that package, lefty pitcher Zack Logue, was called up today as one of the COVID replacements.

Starting on the mound for the A’s is Daulton Jefferies. He threw five scoreless innings against the Phillies in his season debut last Sunday.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) DH Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Blue Jays lineup (home)

CF George Springer (R) SS Bo Bichette (R) DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 3B Matt Chapman (R) RF Raimel Tapia (L) 2B Santiago Espinal (R) C Zack Collins (L) 1B Cavan Biggio (L)

RHP Ross Stripling

How to watch/listen