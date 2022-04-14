Game Thread #7: A’s at Rays

The Oakland A’s wrap up their series in Tampa Bay on Thursday, with a chance to win it. The A’s took two of the first three games against the Rays this week at Tropicana Field entering today’s finale.

It’s an East Coast afternoon game, which means it starts bright and early at 10 a.m. here in the Bay Area. Well, maybe not “bright,” as according to the weather report on my computer it is “Raining now.” It’s a good thing I have the technology to tell me that.

And it won’t exactly be bright at the ballpark either, since Tampa Bay plays in a dome. Their team logo is a ray of sunlight but they play indoors. Florida, man.

Oakland’s lineup continues to be a mad lib, as it should be while they try stuff out. This morning it’s, let’s see, Neuse in the cleanup spot playing first base. Sure, why not, he’s off to a nice start this year!

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) C Austin Allen (L) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Rays lineup (home)

1B Yandy Diaz (R) SS Wander Franco (S) DH Harold Ramirez (R) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 2B Brandon Lowe (L) RF Manuel Margot (R) C Mike Zunino (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) 3B Taylor Walls (S)

LHP Josh Fleming

How to watch/listen