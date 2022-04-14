Elephant Rumblings: Port of Oakland exec. director says new ballpark would have minimal impact

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

We’re a week into the season already, as the A’s are set to wrap up their series in Tampa with this morning’s game. The Athletics won’t be back in Oakland until next week as they face the Jays in Toronto over the weekend, but that hasn’t stopped A’s news from popping up in the bay.

In an opinion piece for the Mercury News, Port of Oakland executive director Danny Wan detailed how the A’s moving into Howard Terminal wouldn’t hinder the port. The article goes into how if the A’s take over their ideal part of Howard Terminal, it would serve no ill purpose to port operations.

The space the Athletics would occupy with the ballpark project is currently used for short term port storage, and Wan stated that this storage can be moved to other areas of the port. According to Wan, there would be no significant impact to port operations if the A’s were to play in a Howard Terminal park, and that there’s enough space and storage for the Port of Oakland even if business grows exponentially over the next 25 years.

While it’s only a public opinion column, coming from someone so integrated to the port’s operations, it’s a nice change to some of the most recent ballpark discussions and recommendations. The next step for the A’s ballpark process is a vote by the Bay Conservation and Development Commission to reclassify the Howard Terminal land in June. Hopefully support from the port will do more to sway the BCDC in the A’s favour than the recommendation against reclassifying by the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee last month.

The BCDC vote is the next make or break part of the Athletics progress, then if successful fates turn to Oakland City Council for more binding decisions. News on the Howard Terminal ballpark will likely be a bit quieter over the next month or so, picking up in time for the June vote. If more words like Wan’s come over the next while, they can only help the A’s case.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

This retaliation beaning business is just unreasonable these days

Dee Strange-Gordon kills Travis d'Arnaud ⚰️ ☠️ pic.twitter.com/s2ES9bHDhk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 13, 2022

Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 perfect innings in his first start of the year, then was pulled due to his pitch count. Kersh says to blame the lockout that he didn’t get a chance to finish the bid.

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw says it was “the right decision” to pull him after 80 pitches. “Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (during the offseason)” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 13, 2022

We’ll get our answer when any players get added to the restricted list this weekend

Mark Kotsay declined to say how many players on the current A’s roster if any won’t travel with the team to Toronto due to vaccination status and Canada policy requiring visitors to be vaccinated. A’s play in Toronto Fri-Sun. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 13, 2022

Do you think Kotsay would give me a ball too?

how can we join the mark kotsay fan club pic.twitter.com/jjqOU3zcOL — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

Jackie Robinson Day is coming on Friday. A video on how Griffey Jr. was the first to honour him