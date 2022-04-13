Game Thread #6: A’s at Rays

The A’s will hope for a better result than last night in the third matchup of the four game set against the Rays.

Oakland is shuffling the lineup a bit today, moving up in the order some of the hotter hitters. Tony Kemp gets his first breather today, with Sheldon Neuse starting at the keystone in his place. And Stephen Piscotty, who has gotten off to a good start to the season, will bat in the 3 hole this evening.

Starting for the A’s today is Frankie Montas. Rumors continue to swirl about a possible trade, but for now he’s today’s pitcher, and after yesterday’s starter was pulled in the second inning, manager Mark Kotsay is going to be hoping for a long outing from his ace.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Jed Lowrie (S) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Rays lineup (home)

2B Brandon Lowe (L) SS Wander Franco (S) DH Randy Arozarena (R) 1B Ji-Man Choi (L) 3B Yandy Diaz (R) LF Josh Lowe (L) RF Manuel Margot (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) C Francisco Mejia (S)

LHP Shane McClanahan

How to watch/listen