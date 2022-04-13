Elephant Rumblings: Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to coach in MLB game

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

We’re five games into the 2022 season and the A’s are a game short of .500, but they’re showing a lot of fighting spirit and giving us some exciting contests so far. Good luck to Frankie Montas in his start tonight—hopefully he can get his first win and the A’s can take the lead in their series in St. Petersburg against the Rays!

Elsewhere last night, history was made when Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach a base and serve on the field in a regular season MLB game, reported John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. In the third inning of a game between the Padres and Giants at Oracle stadium, Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected, and Nakken got the nod to coach first.

This wasn’t the first barrier broken by Alyssa. She also became the first full-time female coach in MLB history before the 2020 season when Giants manager Gabe Kapler brought her onto the team’s staff. Kapler has said he believes Nakken has what it takes to move all the way up to manager someday.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer recognized the gravity of the situation when Nakken took her place in the coach’s box and congratulated her:

History.



Alyssa Nakken becomes the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game after Antoan Richardson was ejected.



Eric Hosmer showed his appreciation pic.twitter.com/RdGWKjfcnu — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 13, 2022

I know we don’t have a lot of Giants fans here on AN, and I wouldn’t want to be mistaken for one myself, but the organization deserves credit for being the first to put a woman coach on the field in a big league game. Obviously, Nakken herself deserves the most credit for working her way through a heavily male dominated profession to coach in the MLB. We’re better off for having greater diversity in the industry, and AN warmly congratulates Alyssa for her historic achievements!

Lockard reminisces on Brownie’s epic journey to the bigs.

Seth Brown's journey to the big leagues is one of my favorites. Everyone in the A's player development group was excited when he made his debut. Back when he was first called up, his signing scout, Jimmy Coffman, talked to me about what made Brown special: https://t.co/MQWh30OfYp https://t.co/XVbabb4w7u — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 12, 2022

Rise and shine!

Fantastic freeze frame of a professional hitter.

Adam Oller struggled in his first MLB start yesterday, but it looks like he’s got plenty of family to encourage him to keep his chin up and keep fighting!

No need to curb your enthusiasm for this stat!

The A's are batting .471 (16-34) with runners in scoring position this season pic.twitter.com/sb1D3oqnzk — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) April 13, 2022

We may yet regret dealing The Lizard.

Marlins SP Jesus Luzardo was as good as I’ve ever seen him. 5 IP 2 H 1 BB 12 K. He’s out of the game after 76 pitches in a 1-1 game with the Angels. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 13, 2022

Brown and Pinder are the big boys on the block now!

Seth Brown and Chad Pinder through the A’s first five games. pic.twitter.com/8EtgbZCkiq — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 13, 2022

Fantastic idea! I’d adopt one myself if I didn’t already have four cats. Be sure to read up on the feral cats of the Coliseum if you haven’t already.