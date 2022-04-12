Game Thread #5: A’s at Rays

The A’s continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays today, with a matchup of two rookie starting pitchers on the bump today.

The main thing to watch today is the major league debut of right-hander Adam Oller, one of the two arms acquired for Chris Bassitt. Oller needs to impress if he wants to stay in The Show with the news that James Kaprielian is making good progress in his return from injury.

The Rays will be having a major league debut of their own this afternoon, with starting pitcher Tommy Romero making his first MLB appearance. Hopefully the A’s can greet him with a few home runs early.

Center field will be covered by Seth Brown today, with Cristian Pache getting a day off. Probably for the best considering Oakland will be traveling to Toronto next and they also use turf, so Kotsay is definitely trying to keep the outfielders fresh. But man, who doesn’t want to see Pache everyday? He’s electric. And Sheldon Neuse gets another start at the hot corner after his grand slam yesterday.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Rays lineup (home)

2B Brandon Lowe (L) SS Wander Franco (S) 1B Ji-Man Choi (L) LF Randy Arozarena (R) DH Josh Lowe (L) RF Manuel Margot (R) CF Brett Phillips (L) C Mike Zunino (R) 3B Taylor Walls (S)

RHP Tommy Romero

How to watch/listen