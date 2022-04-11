Game Thread #4: A’s at Rays

This is where the intro would go if I had any energy, but doing an entire offseason and an entire spring training all in a four-week span wiped me out.

The A’s are in Tampa Bay now, starting a series against the Rays.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Rays lineup (home)

DH Brandon Lowe (L) SS Wander Franco (S) 3B Yandy Diaz (R) 1B Ji-Man Choi (L) LF Josh Lowe (L) C Francisco Mejia (S) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) 2B Taylor Walls (S) RF Brett Phillips (L)

RHP Luis Patiño

