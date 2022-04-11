Game Thread #4: A’s at Rays

This is where the intro would go if I had any energy, but doing an entire offseason and an entire spring training all in a four-week span wiped me out.
The A’s are in Tampa Bay now, starting a series against the Rays.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- 1B Billy McKinney (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Seth Brown (L)
- LF Chad Pinder (R)
- DH Stephen Vogt (L)
- 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- RHP Paul Blackburn
Rays lineup (home)
- DH Brandon Lowe (L)
- SS Wander Franco (S)
- 3B Yandy Diaz (R)
- 1B Ji-Man Choi (L)
- LF Josh Lowe (L)
- C Francisco Mejia (S)
- CF Kevin Kiermaier (L)
- 2B Taylor Walls (S)
- RF Brett Phillips (L)
- RHP Luis Patiño
How to watch/listen
- Date: Monday, April 11
- Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
