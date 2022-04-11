 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #4: A’s at Rays

New series in Tampa Bay

By Alex Hall
Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

This is where the intro would go if I had any energy, but doing an entire offseason and an entire spring training all in a four-week span wiped me out.

The A’s are in Tampa Bay now, starting a series against the Rays.

A’s lineup (away)

  1. 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  2. SS Elvis Andrus (R)
  3. 1B Billy McKinney (L)
  4. C Sean Murphy (R)
  5. RF Seth Brown (L)
  6. LF Chad Pinder (R)
  7. DH Stephen Vogt (L)
  8. 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
  9. CF Cristian Pache (R)
  • RHP Paul Blackburn

Rays lineup (home)

  1. DH Brandon Lowe (L)
  2. SS Wander Franco (S)
  3. 3B Yandy Diaz (R)
  4. 1B Ji-Man Choi (L)
  5. LF Josh Lowe (L)
  6. C Francisco Mejia (S)
  7. CF Kevin Kiermaier (L)
  8. 2B Taylor Walls (S)
  9. RF Brett Phillips (L)
  • RHP Luis Patiño

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Monday, April 11
  • Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

