A’s place Skye Bolt on IL, recall Adam Kolarek

We have our first roster move of the 2022 season.

The Oakland A’s placed outfielder Skye Bolt on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique, the team announced. The move is retroactive to April 7.

To take his spot on the roster, reliever Adam Kolarek was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bolt made the team out of spring camp, competing for at-bats in the rebuilding outfield, but he was yet to appear in a game this season. He “felt something wrong while taking swings in the cage pregame yesterday,” reports team insider Martin Gallegos, and will return to the Bay Area for further evaluation. It’s an unfortunate setback for the 28-year-old switch-hitter, who hasn’t yet found his groove in a few brief tryouts in the majors and is out of minor league options this summer.

Meanwhile, Kolarek returns to Oakland for the first time since May of last year. The lefty was acquired as a hot arm in a notable trade entering that season but got knocked around immediately, heading back to the minors for the duration. Now he’ll finally get another chance to load up the infield with soft grounders, as the bullpen grows to 10 relievers.

Here’s the updated 28-man roster.