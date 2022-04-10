Game #3: A’s earn first win of 2022 season!

The 2022 Oakland A’s won a game!

The A’s beat the Phillies 4-1 on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, earning their first victory of the season and avoiding a sweep to start the year.

Oakland earned this game on both sides of the ball. They pitched well and posted a string of highlights on defense, keeping Philadelphia off the board until the 9th inning. At the plate they flexed some power, had a few hits with runners in scoring position, and hustled on the bases, offering enough run support for a comfortable margin.

Rookie starter Daulton Jefferies led the way with five scoreless frames, but the A’s lineup was quiet themselves during that time and the scoreboard remained empty. Oakland’s bats finally woke up in the 6th and continued applying pressure the rest of the day, while four different relievers came out of their bullpen to hold the lead.

