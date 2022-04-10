 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #3: A’s at Phillies

First win?

By Alex Hall
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A’s lineup (away)

  • 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  • SS Elvis Andrus (R)
  • DH Sean Murphy (R)
  • 1B Seth Brown (L)
  • RF Stephen Piscotty (R)
  • LF Billy McKinney (L)
  • 3B Kevin Smith (R)
  • C Austin Allen (L)
  • CF Cristian Pache (R)
  • RHP Daulton Jefferies

Phillies lineup (home)

  1. DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
  2. 2B Jean Segura (R)
  3. RF Bryce Harper (L)
  4. LF Nick Castellanos (R)
  5. 1B Rhys Hoskins (R)
  6. SS Bryson Stott (L)
  7. 3B Johan Camargo (S)
  8. C Garrett Stubbs (L)
  9. CF Matt Vierling (R)
  • RHP Zach Eflin

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Sunday, April 10
  • Time: 10:05 a.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

