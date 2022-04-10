Game Thread #3: A’s at Phillies

Whatever.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- DH Sean Murphy (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- RF Stephen Piscotty (R)
- LF Billy McKinney (L)
- 3B Kevin Smith (R)
- C Austin Allen (L)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- RHP Daulton Jefferies
Phillies lineup (home)
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- 2B Jean Segura (R)
- RF Bryce Harper (L)
- LF Nick Castellanos (R)
- 1B Rhys Hoskins (R)
- SS Bryson Stott (L)
- 3B Johan Camargo (S)
- C Garrett Stubbs (L)
- CF Matt Vierling (R)
- RHP Zach Eflin
How to watch/listen
- Date: Sunday, April 10
- Time: 10:05 a.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
