Adam Oller will make Opening Day roster

We won’t have to wait long to see the first of the Oakland A’s new batch of prospects this year.

Pitcher Adam Oller was informed today that he will make the Opening Day roster, reports team insider Martin Gallegos.

The right-hander was acquired last month from the Mets, as part of the Chris Bassitt trade return. He enjoyed a breakout campaign last summer as a starter in the upper minors, using a bulldog demeanor to get the most out of his average stuff. Click here to see his full scouting report.

Oller, 2021 AA: 4.03 ERA, 76 ip, 95 Ks, 29 BB, 8 HR, 3.61 FIP

4.03 ERA, 76 ip, 95 Ks, 29 BB, 8 HR, 3.61 FIP Oller, 2021 AAA: 2.45 ERA, 44 ip, 43 Ks, 18 BB, 1 HR, 3.34 FIP

This achievement has been a long time coming for Oller. He was drafted in 2016 and spent six seasons toiling in lower levels of the pros, from the minors to an independent league to international ball in Australia. As recently as 16 months ago he changed uniforms in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft. Now age 27, he’s finally getting his call to the Show.

What remains to be seen is exactly what role Oller will take to begin the year, though the starting rotation seems a likely bet. The A’s currently have incumbent starters Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and Cole Irvin leading the way, but injuries (Kaprielian, Honeywell) have limited the field of remaining candidates. Daulton Jefferies and Paul Blackburn present the main competition for Oller, and there’s plenty of room in the bullpen if he’s the odd man out in the rotation. One way or the other, he’ll be on the staff somewhere.

Oakland acquired 10 prospects in their three rebuilding trades in March, and eight of those newcomers appear on the club’s Top 30 prospect list according to MLB Pipeline. Oller is one of the two who didn’t crack that ranking, but flying under the radar is nothing new to him. He’s the first of those new youngsters to officially make the team, and we’ll get to see him contribute right away.

Congrats to Oller!