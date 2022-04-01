Spring Game Thread #14: A’s vs. White Sox

More Oakland A’s baseball today! Friday brings the Chicago White Sox to town for some exhibition spring action.

One of these teams made a trade today, and it wasn’t the A’s. Rather, the White Sox made a high-profile swap including a couple star veterans. Chicago picked up outfielder A.J. Pollock, and in exchange they sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers to help fill Los Angeles’ closer role. Their pricey salaries more or less offset each other.

Minutes later, the White Sox announced that reliever Garrett Crochet will likely need Tommy John surgery. It’s been a tough day for Chicago’s bullpen.

As for Oakland, they outrighted pitching prospect Grant Holmes to Triple-A, which we’ll cover more in a separate post. On the injury front, outfielder Stephen Piscotty is back in action after missing the beginning of the spring, and he’s starting in RF today.

A’s lineup (home)

DH Jed Lowrie (S) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) C Austin Allen (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) LF Christian Lopes (R) SS Drew Jackson (R)

RHP Adam Oller

White Sox lineup (away)

DH Tim Anderson (R) CF Luis Robert (R) 1B Jose Abreu (R) 3B Yoan Moncada (S) LF Eloy Jimenez (R) SS Leury Garcia (S) 2B Josh Harrison (R) RF Micker Adolfo (R) C Nick Ciuffo (L)

LHP Dallas Keuchel

How to watch/listen