Spring Game Thread #13: A’s vs. Royals

The A’s finish off March with an afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals today, with Oakland trotting out what could very well be your Opening Day lineup.

Starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies gets the nod for today’s game, with the righty looking to build up his pitch count with Opening Day now only a week away. With five spring games left after today, expect to see the A’s lineup taking shape and for the starting pitchers to be going longer from here on out. Veterans Stephen Piscotty and Stephen Vogt are back in the lineup for today’s game, and Chad Pinder is back in the infield, manning third base again.

Royals lineup (away)

LF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) RF Edward Olivares (R) 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L) SS Adalberto Mondesi (S) CF JaCoby Jones (R) 2B Clay Dungan (L) C Cam Gallagher (R)

LHP Kris Bubic

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) 3B Chad Pinder (R) DH Seth Brown (L) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 2B Kevin Smith (R) CF Christian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

How to watch/listen