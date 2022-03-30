Spring Game Thread #12: A’s vs. Reds

The Oakland A’s last won a game on Friday. Now it’s the next Wednesday. Spring training standings don’t matter, and a day can serve as a win regardless of the box score, but nobody would complain if a couple more of those meaningless victories came our way.
Lineups coming in a moment!
I think you can watch online at the NBC Sports site. Will follow up with confirmation in a moment.
How to watch/listen
- Date: Wednesday, March 30
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- Streaming (watch local): NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
Loading comments...