Beyoncé wore an Oakland A’s shirt!

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any baseball players wearing Oakland A’s uniforms, and with the ongoing lockout it might be a while still before any of them are allowed to don the team’s jersey again. Fortunately, another star is keeping the green-and-gold in style in the meantime.

In February, Netflix began airing a three-part documentary about the life of rapper Kanye West, titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. During the first episode, there is a brief cameo by singer Beyoncé, backstage at a Jay Z concert in 2002. For music fans this is notable because Beyoncé and Jay Z, who later married each other in 2008, were only rumored to have become a couple at the time of the video. For A’s fans, it might be more interesting because of what Beyoncé was wearing:

That’s a nice shirt! And the concert was in Chicago, so there’s no geographic reason for repping Oakland at that moment. Just the fact that the design looks great and the A’s rock.

In the two decades since, Beyoncé launched an enormously successful solo career and became a global icon, but even by this point in 2002 she’d already won multiple Grammy awards. And when the Houston native was hanging out with her friends that night, she put the Astros to the left and instead chose the best threads in baseball.

It’s a four-second clip from 20 years ago, but it still counts! Don’t see any Halos on her outfit, just an Oakland logo. This was the same month that the A’s famously went on The Streak, fiercely winning 20 straight games, making the fashion choice particularly money.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the only connection between Bey and the Bay when it comes to sports. In recent years she and her husband have attended several Golden State Warriors basketball games, sitting prominently courtside, sometimes next to team owner Joe Lacob. Queen B and the Oakland A’s feels like destiny.

Of course, just because Beyoncé wore an A’s shirt once doesn’t mean she put a ring on official fandom. But when it comes to this level of mega-star, even a single sighting of them in your club’s gear is fun. Welcome to Athletics Hive!