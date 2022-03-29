Spring Game Thread #11: A’s at Dodgers

The A’s are back on the field today to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It hasn’t been the best spring for the record or the offense, but the pitching has at least shown encouraging signs.

Left-hander Sean Manaea takes the mound tonight in what is likely his second to last spring start before the season gets underway. Manaea has only appeared in two games so far this spring, a disaster 1.1 IP in his spring debut and a much-better 4.2 IP last week. Manager Mark Kotsay has yet to announce an Opening Day starter, so Manaea will be looking to impress today in an effort to get his first Opening Day nod.

The batter’s card today looks a bit different than recent games, with Kotsay spreading playing time around to the guys who have tended to be mid-game replacements. Newly-signed catcher Stephen Vogt gets his first start behind the dish today after getting an AB at the end of yesterday’s game, and right fielder Ramon Laureano is back in the lineup in the 3 hole after a few days off. The rest of the lineup is chock full of rookies and minor-league vets trying to earn a roster spot on the team. A lot of them need to really impress over this final week, so keep an eye on the offense this evening.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Billy McKinney (L) C Stephen Vogt (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Eric Thames (L) 2B Christian Lopes (R) 1B Dalton Kelly (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Christian Pache (R) SS Kevin Smith (R)

LHP Sean Manaea

Dodgers lineup (home)

SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 3B Justin Turner (R) DH Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) LF Chris Taylor (R) CF Cody Bellinger (L) 2B Gavin Lux (L) RF Kevin Pillar (R)

RHP Tony Gonsolin

How to watch/listen