Spring Game #9: A’s vs. Mariners

Spring baseball continues! The Oakland A’s host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon for their ninth game of the 2022 Cactus League.

And today is a special day, because the A’s get the privilege of gracing your actual television screen. You don’t have to settle for college lacrosse and horse racing trackside reporting, your MLB team is on TV for real.

When you tune in, you’ll get to see Frankie Montas on the mound. He’s the ace of the rotation until further notice, with trade rumors swirling but not an inevitability.

The top half of the A’s lineup has a lot of familiar names, while the bottom half is all fun tryouts. Kevin Smith and Cristian Pache are two of the top prospects from the trades for the Matts, while Billy McKinney and Skye Bolt are both competing for spots on the rebuilding roster. McKinney takes a turn at first base today, one of the most wide-open positions on the roster.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) CF Cristian Pache (R) RF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Frankie Montas

Mariners lineup (away)

2B Adam Frazier (L) 1B Ty France (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH Mitch Haniger (R) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) CF Jarred Kelenic (L) RF Julio Rodriguez (R) C Luis Torrens (R) SS J.P. Crawford (L)

RHP Matt Brash

