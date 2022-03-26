Spring Game #8: A’s lose 9-2 to Guardians

The Oakland A’s played a spring training baseball game on Saturday afternoon.

They lost 9-2 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The game was not televised in the Bay Area, so most A’s fans weren’t able to watch it. Here is what the box score says happened.

Oakland started with prospect/rookie Daulton Jefferies on the mound. He was great in the 1st inning, striking out a pair using a 93-95 mph fastball, but Cleveland began knocking him around over the next two frames. Six singles and a couple defensive errors led to four runs, three earned.

Two more prospects had similarly rough days out of the bullpen. Lefty A.J. Puk and righty Miguel Romero combined to allow five runs in three innings.

On the bright side, veteran reliever and presumptive closer Lou Trivino had another scoreless outing, continuing his encouraging spring. He put a couple runners on base but also struck out two, including perennial MVP candidate Jose Ramirez.

As for the A’s lineup, they managed just five hits through the first eight innings. One of them was a double by outfield prospect Cristian Pache, who also drew a walk — his first free pass of the spring, and the team’s only one for the day. Infield candidate Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. The other hits were singles by non-roster invitees: 1B Eric Thames and IF Drew Jackson.

Oakland finally rallied in the 9th inning to avoid a shutout. NRI catcher Christian Bethancourt led off with a single, and infield prospect Jeremy Eierman hit a two-run homer. They added a couple more singles after that but no more runs.

That is all.