Spring Game Thread #8: A’s at Guardians

The 2022 Cactus League continues Saturday! The Oakland A’s earned their second win of the spring yesterday, in their seventh try, and now they’ll head on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians.

Unfortunately we won’t get to watch it on TV, because nobody felt like televising it here. If you’re outside the Bay Area and pay for an MLB.tv account, then you can watch the Guardians feed. The Giants game is televised today. But the A’s don’t make the cut for public viewing, while NBC Sports California airs infomercials and an Emeril cooking show. Bam?

Anyway, tune in and listen to Cristian Pache making great catches, and descriptions of Daulton Jefferies pitching. It’s better than nothing, and at least we have great radio broadcasters, but when the results of the exhibition game don’t matter, kinda the whole point is for us to see the players.

A total of 18 teams have their spring games on TV today. Do better, A’s.

A’s lineup (away)

CF Cristian Pache (R) RF Seth Brown (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) C Austin Allen (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Eric Thames (L) LF Drew Jackson (R) 1B Dalton Kelly (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Guardians lineup (home)

CF Myles Straw (R) SS Amed Rosario (R) 3B Jose Ramirez (S) DH Franmil Reyes (R) RF Bradley Zimmer (L) 1B Owen Miller (R) LF Daniel Johnson (L) C Sandy Leon (S) 2B Andres Gimenez (L)

LHP Logan Allen

How To Listen