Spring Game Thread #7: A’s vs. Brewers

The A’s are back on the field today to square off against the Milwaukee Brewers. Oakland hasn’t had much success getting wins this Spring, but they’re getting their questions answered as far as who’s ready to break camp with the team and who needs more time in the minor leagues.

As we saw yesterday, Oakland is in pare-down mode much quicker this spring because of the shortened schedule, so every at-bat is worth a lot more for the youngsters than your typical Spring Training. There’s just not as much time and AB’s to go around with Opening Day right around the corner.

Tony Kemp gets the nod to lead off the game today, the second time in three days Kemp will get things going for the A’s. In fact, the first five batters in today’s lineup are likely everyday players once the season gets underway, while the rest (outside of Kevin Smith, who has five hits in 14 AB’s this spring) need to step their game up if they want a chance to crack the Opening Day roster.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Eric Thames (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L) CF Skye Bolt (S)

LHP Cole Irvin

Brewers lineup (away)

2B Kolten Wong (L) SS Willy Adames (R) LF Christian Yelich (L) RF Andrew McCutchen (R) 1B Rowdy Tellez (L) DH Hunter Renfroe (R) C Pedro Severino (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) 3B Mike Brosseau (R)

RHP Freddy Peralta

How To Watch/Listen