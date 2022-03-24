 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A’s second round of spring cuts sends three top prospects to minors

They weren’t in the running for Opening Day, but they’ve gotten some good experience

By Alex Hall
2021 Oakland Athletics Photo Day
Tyler Soderstrom, No. 1 prospect in A’s farm system
Photo by Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Oakland A’s made a few cuts from their spring training camp on Thursday, though nothing unexpected.

Three top prospects were reassigned from MLB camp to minor league camp:

  • C Shea Langeliers
  • C Tyler Soderstrom
  • IF Zack Gelof

Those are three of the most highly rated names in the A’s farm system, but none of them were going to be factors in the Opening Day roster this spring. Langeliers has played just five games at Triple-A, and Soderstrom and Gelof were in Low-A last summer. They were invited to camp to get some extra experience, and now they’ll settle back into the minors to continue their long-term development.

As a reminder, Langeliers was the headliner of the return package in the Matt Olson trade, bringing a good bat and good glove to the catcher spot. Soderstrom was Oakland’s 1st-round draft pick in 2020 out of high school and now ranks as the club’s top overall prospect and Top 50 nationally, with a great bat but questions about which position he’ll play on defense. Gelof was their 2nd-round pick in 2021 and had a great pro debut last summer.

Here’s the updated spring roster. Players in —italics are non-roster invitees, and players in strikethrough have been cut from major league camp. There are 48 players remaining, including 31 from the 40-man roster, plus 16 NRIs, and outfielder Ramon Laureano who’s on the Restricted List during his ongoing suspension.

Oakland A's spring training roster (48)
Pitchers Hitters
Starters

Frankie Montas (R)
Sean Manaea (L)
Cole Irvin (L)
James Kaprielian (R)
Daulton Jefferies (R)
Brent Honeywell (R)
Paul Blackburn (R)
Zach Logue (L)
Adam Oller (R)
—Ryan Castellani (R)
—Parker Dunshee (R)
—Brian Howard (R)
—Colin Peluse (R)
—Trey Supak (R)

Relievers

Lou Trivino (R)
Deolis Guerra (R)
A.J. Puk (L)
Domingo Acevedo (R)
Adam Kolarek (L)
Sam Moll (L)
Sam Selman (L)
Kirby Snead (L)
Wandisson Charles (R)
Grant Holmes (R)
Jorge Juan (R)
Miguel Romero (R)
—Aaron Brown (L)
—Justin Grimm (R)
—Zach Jackson (R)
—Dany Jimenez (R)
—Jacob Lemoine (R)
—Chester Pimentel (R)
—Austin Pruitt (R) 		Catchers

Sean Murphy (R)
Stephen Vogt (L)
Austin Allen (L)
—Christian Bethancourt (R)
—Shea Langeliers (R)
—Kyle McCann (L)
—Tyler Soderstrom (L)

Infielders

Elvis Andrus (R)
Tony Kemp (L)
Vimael Machin (L)
Sheldon Neuse (R)
Kevin Smith (R)
Nick Allen (R)
Jonah Bride (R)
Jordan Diaz (R)
—Logan Davidson (S)
—Dermis Garcia (R)
—Zack Gelof (R)
—Drew Jackson (R)
—Dalton Kelly (L)
—Christian Lopes (R)
—Eric Thames (L)

Outfielders

**Ramon Laureano (R)
Cristian Pache (R)
Chad Pinder (R)
Stephen Piscotty (R)
Seth Brown (L)
Skye Bolt (S)
Luis Barrera (L)
Cody Thomas (L)
—Mickey McDonald (L)
—Billy McKinney (L)
—Buddy Reed (S)

