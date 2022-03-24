A’s second round of spring cuts sends three top prospects to minors

The Oakland A’s made a few cuts from their spring training camp on Thursday, though nothing unexpected.

Three top prospects were reassigned from MLB camp to minor league camp:

C Shea Langeliers

C Tyler Soderstrom

IF Zack Gelof

Those are three of the most highly rated names in the A’s farm system, but none of them were going to be factors in the Opening Day roster this spring. Langeliers has played just five games at Triple-A, and Soderstrom and Gelof were in Low-A last summer. They were invited to camp to get some extra experience, and now they’ll settle back into the minors to continue their long-term development.

As a reminder, Langeliers was the headliner of the return package in the Matt Olson trade, bringing a good bat and good glove to the catcher spot. Soderstrom was Oakland’s 1st-round draft pick in 2020 out of high school and now ranks as the club’s top overall prospect and Top 50 nationally, with a great bat but questions about which position he’ll play on defense. Gelof was their 2nd-round pick in 2021 and had a great pro debut last summer.

Here’s the updated spring roster. Players in —italics are non-roster invitees, and players in strikethrough have been cut from major league camp. There are 48 players remaining, including 31 from the 40-man roster, plus 16 NRIs, and outfielder Ramon Laureano who’s on the Restricted List during his ongoing suspension.