Spring Game Thread #6: A’s vs. Rangers

It’s the sixth game of spring training, and Sean Manaea is still here! It seemed like the Oakland A’s might trade him by now, but they haven’t, and there’s at least a chance that maybe they won’t. At the very least, we get to watch him pitch one more game in green-and-gold!
The lefty will see a familiar face in the opposing lineup, as Marcus Semien makes a visit wearing his new Texas Rangers uniform. The former A’s star signed a seven-year, $175 million contract over the winter, after playing for the Blue Jays last summer and finishing third place in MVP voting.
The Rangers have a couple other interesting new names in their lineup Thursday. Kole Calhoun always seemed to crush the A’s as a member of the Angels, and now he suits up with a different division rival. Matt Carpenter had a couple Top 10 finishes in MVP voting as a member of the Cardinals, and now looks to bounce back at age 36.
Oakland’s lineup features some 1B competition (Thames, Kelly, McKinney) and some fun prospects (Pache, Smith, N.Allen), plus a couple on-the-bubble players battling for roster spots (A.Allen, Neuse).
AD
A’s lineup (home)
- CF Christian Pache (R)
- DH Dalton Kelly (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- C Austin Allen (L)
- 1B Eric Thames (L)
- SS Kevin Smith (R)
- 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- LF Billy McKinney (L)
- 2B Nick Allen (R)
- LHP Sean Manaea
Rangers lineup (away)
- 2B Marcus Semien (R)
- DH Willie Calhoun (L)
- CF Adolis Garcia (R)
- RF Kole Calhoun (L)
- LF Nick Solak (R)
- 3B Andy Ibanez (R)
- 1B Matt Carpenter (L)
- C Jose Trevino (R)
- SS Yonny Hernandez (S)
- RHP Jon Gray
How To Watch/Listen
- Date: Thursday, March 24
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
- Streaming (watch): NBC Sports online
- Streaming (watch): MLB.tv
Loading comments...