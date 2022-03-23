Spring Game Thread #5: A’s at Cubs

The daily grind of games is back! There’s another one today, with the Oakland A’s on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

There are fun names to watch on both sides of the ball. On the mound for Oakland is Adam Oller, one of the pitching prospects acquired in the Chris Bassitt trade. The right-hander doesn’t bring a flashy arsenal but he got results in the upper-minors last summer and brings a bulldog demeaner as a tough competitor. Click here for his full scouting report.

In the A’s lineup, the first base competition is in full swing. Seth Brown gets the nod at the actual position, but Eric Thames (DH) and Dalton Kelly (LF) are playing too, and Billy McKinney (RF) may have entered the chat too.

The Cubs turn to star right-hander Marcus Stroman, who signed in Chicago this winter for 2yr/$50m with a player option for a third year.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) 3B Chad Pinder (R) DH Eric Thames (L) LF Dalton Kelly (L) CF Skye Bolt (S) RF Billy McKinney (L)

RHP Adam Oller

Cubs lineup (home)

2B Nick Madrigal (R) CF Jason Heyward (L) C Willson Contreras (R) DH Ian Happ (S) LF Clint Frazier (R) 1B Patrick Wisdom (R) SS Nico Hoerner (R) RF Brennen Davis (R) 3B ldemaro Vargas (S)

RHP Marcus Stroman

