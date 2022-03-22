Spring Game #4: A’s blow early lead, fall late to Royals

The fourth game of Spring Training is in the books. Oakland looked in charge early after staking out a 3-0 lead by the 4th inning, but managed just one base hit the rest of the way while Kansas City warmed up in the Arizona sun to the tune of 5 runs in the final three innings for a final of 5-3. Oakland is now 1-2-1 during Spring Training with 14 to go before Opening Day.

Even though results don’t matter, the box score today isn’t especially nice to look at. The A’s offense could only muster one extra-base hit all game, an Austin Allen homerun, while the pitching outside of Frankie Montas and A.J. Puk left a lot to be desired.

More to come...