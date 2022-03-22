Spring Game Thread #4: A’s at Royals

It’s a great day to win a ballgame.

The A’s stand at 1-1-1 through three super-important Spring Training games that will definitely determine the whole future of the franchise.

Alright, not really, but it’s still a great day to watch the boys in Green & Gold get at it. The A’s head across to the other side of Phoenix today to visit the Kansas City Royals, where yet-to-be-traded trade candidate Frankie Montas is scheduled to take the mound for a couple innings in his first outing this Spring. This could be the final time Montas pitches in an A’s uniform, so try to make your way over to MLB.tv, where Spring Training games are free to watch right now!

Today’s lineup has an interesting mix of top prospects, new faces, and minor-league veterans trying to break into the big leagues with Oakland. Former 1st-rounder Max Muncy will be traveling with the team today as well, so expect to see him get some play at some point in the afternoon.

A’s lineup (away)

CF Christian Pache (R) SS Kevin Smith (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Christian Bethancourt (R) C Austin Allen (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Dalton Kelly (L) 3B Zack Gelof (R) LF Skye Bolt (S)

RHP Frankie Montas

Royals lineup (home)

2B Whit Merrifield (R) 3B Bobby Witt Jr. (R) C Salvador Perez (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) 1B Carlos Santana (S) RF Hunter Dozier (R) SS Adalberto Mondesi (S) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) CF Michael A. Taylor (R)

LHP Angel Zerpa

How To Watch/Listen