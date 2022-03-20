Spring Game Thread #3: A’s vs. Guardians

More spring training action today! The Oakland A’s play their third Cactus League exhibition game Sunday, after splitting their first two contests the past couple days.

The opponent today is the Cleveland Guardians, and the game is available to watch for free online. If you live in-market and have a cable subscription, you can watch on the NBC Sports California site/app. If you are out-of-market, watch for free on MLB.tv streaming. If you’re in-market and don’t have access to the NBC Sports feed, then MLB has determined that you don’t qualify to watch baseball today and you’ll be blacked out of the national feed.

I mean it’s not like there could be any possible reason for the league to strive for a little extra goodwill with their fans right now, or to aggressively rekindle interest in the sport. Best to nickel and dime everybody over spring practice games that are played 700 miles away from the local market.

Guardians lineup (away)

CF Myles Straw (R) SS Amed Rosario (R) 3B Jose Ramirez (S) DH Franmil Reyes (R) C Austin Hedges (R) 1B Bobby Bradley (L) 2B Yu Chang (R) RF Bradley Zimmer (L) LF Oscar Mercado (R)

LHP Kirk McCarty

A’s lineup (home)

SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Seth Brown (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Eric Thames (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) 1B Billy McKinney (L)

LHP Cole Irvin

