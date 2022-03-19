Spring Game Thread #2: A’s at Reds

The good news: More baseball today, with the second game of spring training!

The bad news: This is probably the last time we’ll see Sean Manaea in an Oakland A’s jersey. Or hear it, since it’s not televised.

The A’s visit the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday for some Cactus League exhibition action, and Manaea takes the mound for the start. The lefty is on the trade block and rumors have been heating up all week, and it feels like the news could drop any day now — if anything, it’s surprising a deal hasn’t happened already. But for now he’s still here, so let’s enjoy one more game with one of our favorite stars.

Oakland won their spring opener yesterday over the Angels, in dramatic comeback fashion. Today they’re putting out a lineup full of fun top prospects and interesting non-roster lotto tickets. The names to watch are basically all of them.

The Reds lineup includes a couple familiar faces, including former A’s prospect and future Hall of Famer Max Schrock, and former A’s catcher Aramis Garcia who played here last season.

A’s lineup (away)

CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Vimael Machin (L) C Austin Allen (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) RF Skye Bolt (S) LF Drew Jackson (R) DH Tyler Soderstrom (L) 3B Jordan Diaz (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Sean Manaea

Reds lineup (home)

RF Tyler Naquin (L) 3B Mike Moustakas (L) CF Shogo Akiyama (L) LF Jake Fraley (L) 2B Max Schrock (L) 1B Jake Bauers (L) DH TJ Friedl (L) C Aramis Garcia (R) SS Matt McLain (R)

RHP Tyler Mahle

How To Listen