It’s only been slightly over a week since the MLB lockout ended last Thursday afternoon, and already the Oakland A’s 40-man roster has seen quite a shakeup. That’s not surprising, as they were expected to begin rebuilding, but it’s sure happened in a hurry.

The A’s traded away three All-Stars in the span of five days. Gone are pitcher Chris Bassitt to the Mets, first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, and third baseman Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays, with more big names on the way out soon.

In exchange, Oakland got back 10 new players, half of whom have already joined the roster. These five prospects have either debuted in MLB or will be ready to do so this summer, and you can click the scouting report links for more info:

LHP Zach Logue, from Chapman trade

RHP Adam Oller, from Bassitt trade

LHP Kirby Snead, from Chapman trade

IF Kevin Smith, from Chapman trade

OF Cristian Pache, from Olson trade

We got our first look at Smith and Pache on Friday in the A’s Cactus League exhibition opener. Click here for the game recap, with details and video.

In addition to the trade acquisitions, Oakland also picked up a couple players by claiming them off waivers, one from each Los Angeles club. Those newcomers go straight onto the 40-man roster:

LHP Sam Selman, from Angels

IF Sheldon Neuse, from Dodgers

Where does all that leave the roster? Click here for a reminder of what it looked like last week, and see below for the updated version, featuring 38 players. Outfielder Ramon Laureano is absent due to his ongoing PED suspension, and won’t need to take a roster spot until he is activated from the Restricted List a few dozen games into the season. Players listed in —italics have not yet debuted in the majors.

Of course, it’s going to keep changing in the coming days, but here’s where it’s at for now.