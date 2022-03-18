Spring Game Thread #1: Angels vs. A’s

After one of the darkest offseasons in recent memory, the Oakland A’s play a game today against the Los Angeles Angels. Baseball is back!

Granted, these aren’t quite the A’s we remember from last year, as the next rebuild has begun. A few stars have been traded away, with more to follow soon, and that means lots of new names to learn as groups of prospects come to town.

One of those newcomers is Kevin Smith, batting ninth and playing third base in place of the star he was acquired for, Matt Chapman. To learn more about Smith, click here for his scouting report.

Another fresh name is on the mound. Brent Honeywell Jr was acquired from the Rays before the lockout, back in November. He’s a former top prospect looking to bounce back from injuries in a change of scenery, and you can click here to learn more.

The A’s were supposed to begin Cactus League play three weeks ago, but spring training was delayed by the lengthy MLB lockout. Oakland will now play 18 exhibition games as part of an adjusted spring schedule, beginning this afternoon at their home park of Hohokam Stadium.

Angels lineup (away)

LF Brandon Marsh (L) SS Tyler Wade (L) 2B Luis Rengifo (S) RF Jo Adell (R) C Matt Thaiss (L) 3B Jack Mayfield (R) 1B Jake Gatewood (R) DH Braxton Martinez (R) CF Magneuris Sierra (L)

RHP Michael Lorenzen

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Eric Thames (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Dalton Kelly (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R)

RHP Brent Honeywell Jr

Let’s Go Oakland!

How To Watch/Listen