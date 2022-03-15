Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Matt Olson trade

It’s Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Another day, another major player traded away from the Oakland A’s. After the dust had settled from the weekend’s trade of Chris Bassitt to the Mets, yesterday they traded fan-favourite first baseman Matt Olson to the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

This move is the second in what had seemed like an inevitable chain of dominoes to fall. It’s a huge blow to the core of the A’s as we have known them for the last five years, as Olson moves to his hometown of Atlanta. Matt is coming off a career-best All-Star year in 2021 so there was no better time to get a return on him, and the A’s got quite a haul back for the lefty slugger.

Atlanta sent four prospects to the A’s: OF Cristian Pache, C Shea Langeliers, RHP Ryan Cusick, and RHP Joey Estes, and you can click here to read their full scouting reports. It’s a well regarded return, with potential to have a major impact on the next few years of A’s baseball. The experts weighed in:

David Schoenfield of ESPN says the Braves paid “a steep price.”

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs says that “if the A’s were determined to trade Olson, I don’t think they were likely to get a better return than this at any point.”

Keith Law of The Athletic says “That’s a great return for two years of a very good position player who the A’s obviously don’t need if they’re not trying to contend this year.”

While Athletics fans are left wondering who will replace their star at first base, many Braves fans are combatting the excitement of Olson with the sadness that his arrival guarantees fan-favourite Freddie Freeman won’t be returning to Atlanta.

It’s one of the biggest trades so far in the abbreviated hot stove season, and it likely won’t be the last one the A’s make before Opening Day. John Shea of the S.F. Chronicle laments the cruel reality of the repetitive rebuilding process, but also points out Oakland’s long track record of using it to build winners, and now that they’ve started selling again he hopes to see them finish the job:

“There’s no reason to stop now. There’s no reason to go halfway. There’s no reason to keep the other key young players around. The latest run is over.”

Some final words of encouragement come from Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. She posted a series of tweets sharing the frustration of another teardown, but with an important reminder:

“These aren’t salary dump deals where they are getting nothing just to shed contracts from popular players. These trades are designed to make that climb up the hill faster than waiting around for draft picks. History says it should be pretty successful.”

Keep the fAith, Athletics Nation!

Reactions to the Olson trade

Olson’s own comments on being traded

Matt Olson was pulled back from today’s workout due to the impending trade. His thoughts on the trade to Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/lZ1zyWegXZ — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 14, 2022

GM David Forst on the Matt Olson trade

David Forst on Matt Olson: "It is hard to overstate his impact on the organization. This is the reality of our situation and why it's imperative we get a new ballpark. Matt Olson will be missed by fans, everyone in the clubhouse and those of us that had to deliver the news." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 14, 2022

More from Forst

GM David Forst said A's talked to Braves about Olson at pre-lockout GM meetings but "we knew there were free agents affecting their interest." Said deal came together in last 36hrs or so: "We had talked about specific players back in November so it was easy to kind of pick up." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

Passionate words from one of the newest members of the Oakland A’s

From now on, I have to stay focused to try to do my best and show the A's that I can be an important player for them and help them be a competitive team. I hope to win the hearts of A's fans with my tough game and the way I conduct myself on and off the field. https://t.co/Yd0W9fAUeE — Cristian pache (@cristianpache25) March 14, 2022

A succinct memory from 1B coach Eric Martins

Dallas Braden’s reaction to the news (NSFW)

Just gonna vent a little. That’s all this is. Just venting. pic.twitter.com/DOWPuiMiMz — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) March 14, 2022

We’ll miss you Oly! See you again when the Braves swing through The Town in September!

From Gold Gloves to walk-off home runs to everything in between, Oly left his mark on The Town pic.twitter.com/PUDrpr408n — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 14, 2022

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

AAA outfielder Cody Thomas will be out for a bit

OF Cody Thomas had an Achilles procedure and will not be available in camp - otherwise roster is healthy to begin spring, Mark Kotsay said. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

AJ Puk is getting a chance to work his way out of the bullpen

Mark Kotsay said the plan for A.J. Puk this spring is to stretch him out and "give him an opportunity to win a spot in the rotation." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

The green-and-gold working hard in camp

An all-time twitter thread

Another guess-the-Athletic game

Can you name this player, using only their uniform numbers and achievements from our site? pic.twitter.com/WLIFT8PbVO — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) March 14, 2022

The surprise trades just keep coming