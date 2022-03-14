Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Chris Bassitt trade

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Just like that, baseball has shifted from stuck in the mud to high gear. The Oakland A’s front office went straight to work after the MLB lockout ended last Thursday. A flurry of moves transpired over the weekend, none more notable than the trade on Saturday that will send Chris Bassitt to the Mets.

Obviously, we’re all sad to see the departure of one of Oakland’s top starters and team leaders. Bassitt himself posted this bittersweet farewell tweet yesterday:

For 7 years I’ve had the privilege to call Oakland home. The amount of people that have pushed me in the right direction is something I’ll cherish forever. Yall have helped me grow into a better husband, father, and person. Thank you Oakland. I didn’t deserve you. Forever Go A’s pic.twitter.com/xVA38epOy0 — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) March 13, 2022

We will miss CBass, and we will likely be missing more of our favorite stars all too soon. But in terms of facilitating a team rebuild, how good is this trade for the A’s on a purely transactional level? Do the Mets pitching prospects netted in return measure up? It’s always nearly impossible to say for sure with prospects, but on balance the deal is seen as a fair one by our own Alex Hall and Nico, as well as many others outside our community.

David Schoenfield at ESPN likes the deal better for the Mets, grading the trade a B+ for them and giving the A’s a C on the transaction. However, this take seems to be coming from more of a win-now perspective. Shoenfield remarks that the trade is “mostly a downer for A’s fans, the first sign that 2022 may be a long season.” Hard to argue there.

But as Steve Berman at The Athletic points out, the A’s could be getting a bit of “now and later” out of the deal. Righty J.T. Ginn was ranked the Mets’ seventh best prospect by Keith Law, and even higher according to some other sources. Ginn is the bigger get for the A’s in this trade, but Adam Oller is nearer to MLB-ready, having pitched well in AAA last year. With more of the A’s rotation potentially on the trade block, Oller could fortify a thinning staff sooner than later.

Probably the biggest takeaway of the deal is that the A’s are indeed committed to a rebuild rather than looking for a quick retool. So tighten your belts for now and dream of a new era of A’s baseball at Howard Terminal.

Bassitt Reactions:

The Bassitt trade elicited reactions from all over A’s media, showing just how beloved he was to his teammates, fans, and media alike.

I love Chris Bassitt. His leadership, competitive nature, the man that stopped losing streaks and the next day roots for his teammate. This man never makes excuses. He’s a media delight, never dodges the tough question, but you better be ready for his answer. Good luck in the — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) March 13, 2022

The Hound had an incredible journey here.

It was a real joy to get to watch @C_Bass419 grow from a little known prospect to big leaguer and then watch him rebuild himself after Tommy John surgery. The game needs more Chris Bassitts. He'll be missed in Oakland and will be awesome in NY. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) March 13, 2022

His emotional press conferences endeared him to A’s fans every bit as much as his pitching.

Also, Chris Bassitt was the most honest athlete I've ever covered since Donte Whitner. He'll be missed by a certain group of us for that reason, no doubt. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) March 13, 2022

Us too, Frankie.

Gonna miss ma dawg — Frankie Montas (@FrankieMontas) March 13, 2022

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

This is all Mets fans need to know about ⁦@C_Bass419⁩. A gamer and teammate of the highest regard and will be missed. Watching him endure TJ, mature, become a husband and a father and All Star was such a joy and privilege. Gotham got a really good one. pic.twitter.com/h0T3c5EygN — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) March 13, 2022

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

It must be difficult for the Matts to not hit the ball 400 feet.

I would not ignore a Matt Chapman text.

Chapman said he texted fellow Cal State Fullerton product Mark Kotsay after the A's named Kotsay manager and: "He ignored my text. I still give him s--- about that. I was like, 'You're a rule-follower, man. You ignored my text." — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 13, 2022

Will Chappy’s bat be back in 2022? Literally?

Optional workout for the A’s today. Here’s Matt Chapman taking some swings. pic.twitter.com/aAxkKL8jCB — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 13, 2022

How about the other Matt?

Matt Olson in the cage pic.twitter.com/k32QYPS01l — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 13, 2022

If Libby can get Howard Terminal done, it will be a glorious Schaaf-ter in Bay Area sports history.

"I'm not feeling any parallel path happening."



Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf said she still has a good relationship with A's decision-makers despite the franchise's flirtations with Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/JsLpbzgLIF — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 13, 2022

I mean, the Mets are frankly looking like a fun team to watch this year.