Spring training schedule update: A’s open Cactus League on March 18

The lockout is over! After more than three months of stalemate, the sport is back in action.

Due to the length of the work stoppage, spring training was delayed and shortened. The Oakland A’s will now begin their Cactus League exhibition season on March 18 against the Angels.

The A’s were originally scheduled to start their spring games on Feb. 26, and they were set to play 30 contests in all, including three split-squad dates. But with the lockout extending to March 10, and finally ending yesterday, adjustments became necessary. In addition to postponing their opener, Oakland will now only play 18 practice games down in Arizona.

Here’s the updated Cactus League schedule, with times yet to be determined. The A’s play their home games at Hohokam Park, in the city of Mesa. Some players began reporting to their team’s camps today to start warming up, with the rest to follow shortly.

3/18: vs. Angels

vs. Angels 3/19: @ Reds

@ Reds 3/20: vs. Guardians

vs. Guardians 3/21: OFF-DAY

OFF-DAY 3/22: @ Royals

@ Royals 3/23: @ Cubs

@ Cubs 3/24: vs. Rangers

vs. Rangers 3/25: vs. Brewers

vs. Brewers 3/26: @ Guardians

@ Guardians 3/27: vs. Mariners

vs. Mariners 3/28: @ Angels

@ Angels 3/29: @ Dodgers

@ Dodgers 3/30: vs. Reds

vs. Reds 3/31: vs. Royals

vs. Royals 4/1: @ White Sox

@ White Sox 4/2: vs. Rockies

vs. Rockies 4/3: vs. Padres

vs. Padres 4/4: vs. Giants

vs. Giants 4/5: @ Giants

The final two games against the Giants would usually be played in the Bay Area as the annual Bay Bridge Series, but that will not happen this year and they’ll instead take place in Arizona.

The regular season will begin a couple days later. Some teams will get going on April 7, while the A’s have their Opening Day on April 8 in Philadelphia against the Phillies.