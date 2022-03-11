Elephant Rumblings: A’s to receive revenue sharing again under new CBA

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

This salutation contains more enthusiasm than usual, given that after 99 days of excruciatingly glacial CBA negotiations, the MLB lockout has finally ended! On top of that, the new agreement came with especially good news for the A’s: they will receive revenue sharing once again, report Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

This development isn’t exactly a surprise, as rumor began a couple weeks ago that Oakland might be re-added to the list of revenue sharing recipients. Now it’s official, though how much the organization will receive and how the money will be spent both remain to be seen.

The A’s were phased out of revenue sharing in the 2016 CBA; that year, they received more than $30 million. From there, the revenue share was reduced by 25 percent each year until 2020, when the team stopped receiving the funds altogether.

From 2016 through 2019 the A’s payroll remained near the bottom of the league despite the revenue sharing they received, continuing their long-term reputation as meager spenders. The organization’s thrifty ways even led to the MLBPA filing a grievance against the A’s in 2018, claiming they had not invested revenue sharing funds in improving the on-field product in accordance with the spirit of the arrangement. The league requested that the union drop their grievance in the latest CBA talks, but the players refused — perhaps this continued pressure will prompt the A’s to funnel more shared revenue toward payroll in the future?

Slusser and Kawahara also reported that the revenue share is tied to reaching an agreement by early 2024 to build a new stadium — in Oakland or elsewhere, though there aren’t yet details on the specifics of this clause.

Ideally, the A’s would not need this funding, and hopefully they are on the right track to get off the dole someday in a new stadium. But in the near future, this could provide a nice shot in the arm and help the team rebuild faster — or maybe even hang in there and vie for one of the dozen playoff spots available starting this year.

Baseball is back!!! Have a great weekend, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB

Best of Twitter:

Funny because it rings so true.

live look at David Forst checking all the trade offers pic.twitter.com/jGbxhbiBZV — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 11, 2022

Highlights of the new CBA

Some final details of a CBA where players made some notable gains:

• Pre-arb bonus pool at $50m

• Min salary: $700k, $720k, 740k, $760k, $780k

• CBT: $230m-$244m

• Draft lottery at 6 picks

• Universal DH

• Amateur draft is 20 rounds

• Player can be optioned 5 times per yr — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

Just 44, way too young. Rest In Power.

FanFest this Saturday!

We are days away from Fan’s Fest and are looking forward to seeing you!



Special shoutout to those who are contributing to our raffle.@oaklandrootssc @Oaklandish @1234gorecords

+MORE



Did we mention @Stomper00 will be making an appearance too?!



See you this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/vPwJ29wqkE — Oakland 68's (@Oakland68s) March 8, 2022

Needless to say, I am over the moon at having something other than the lockout to write about.

Media timeout: Rob Manfred just suggested reporters will be allowed back in clubhouses in 2022. "Pre-COVID rules will apply." A win for storytelling, fans, readers and the free world. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) March 10, 2022

Looks like players can more freely cash in on some of that “bad at math” tax.

One interesting part of negotiations: players now have expanded rights to engage in promotional & endorsement activities with sports betting companies. Was very restricted before, now loosened up. Sports betting before was a matter of league policy—now, been decided by both sides — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

IMO2, Melissa.

So much better than a one-game wild card, imo https://t.co/yx5VvNcnEq — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) March 10, 2022

No more at-bats for Kap.

Looks like my hitting days have come to an end. Let’s ball. pic.twitter.com/2ygIipM2eE — James Kaprielian (@JamesKaprielian) March 10, 2022

So many quality tweets yesterday! A celebratory frenzy.