Elephant Rumblings: Deadline day for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement

Today is the day that the MLB set as the deadline to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players union before the league starts cancelling games. Meetings are scheduled for today, the eighth consecutive day on which the MLB and MLBPA have held face-to-face negotiations to end the owner-imposed lockout.

Yesterday’s meetings were “productive” according to a league official, but publicly available details of the negotiations are scant, and apparently no formal proposals were exchanged. However, some ideas were reportedly bandied about, including a “ghost win” 12-team playoff and eliminating the qualifying offer in exchange for a modest increase in the luxury tax threshold.

During the first meeting on Saturday, the players association offered a new, “comprehensive” proposal. Included in the offer are a substantial lowering of “Super Two” arbitration eligibility from 75 to 35 percent of players in the 2-3 service year category. The players also reduced their demand to cut revenue-sharing funds altogether, save for some local revenue growth incentives. Much smaller concessions were made by the union on the competitive balance tax: the players offered to reduce the previously demanded tax thresholds by $2 million in the second through fourth years of a new agreement.

The proposal was poorly received by MLB and negotiations took a hostile turn as the second meeting of the day commenced. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported that the players were furious and considered walking away from the bargaining table. It does seem that the players offered some bigger concessions on Saturday and got the finger in return. None of this bodes well for getting a deal done today. Pray for a miracle?

#BlackHistoryMonth ends on a Blue note.

Athletics Hall of Famer Vida Blue holds the Oakland A's record for most games started with 262. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/90PWFQg5bw — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 27, 2022

#BlackHistoryMonth: Billy Williams inducted to the HOF with Catfish.

Billy Williams was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1987. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/5lIPXUbZlb — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 26, 2022

I know Joe, but this tweet inspired an impromptu stat dive wherein I learned that the outfielder for the dynastic A’s of the seventies finished second in AL MVP voting—twice!

On Day 88 of the lockout, we celebrate Joe Rudi, whose teams missed 61 games to 1972 and 1981 Strikes, and who finished his career with 1468 hits. @Athletics @RedSox #HaltedHistory pic.twitter.com/XbpazvmmUE — Wax Pack Gods (@WaxPackGods) February 27, 2022

Dick Allen, swingin’ with swagger.

There's no MLB spring training right now, but here's Dick Allen with the A's (the final stop of his stellar career) in Arizona in the late '70s. No. 6 is outfielder Mitchell Page. pic.twitter.com/CNgUX6zzeF — 1974 Baseball Tweets (@1974Baseball) February 27, 2022

